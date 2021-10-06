Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for October 6: Get recognition at work

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Keep motivating yourself to move towards your goals and there will be a marked improvement in all spheres of your life. Your words are likely to be received positively, leading to a frank exchange of opinions with those who matter to you the most. If you approach others honestly and with an open mind, they are likely to take note of your good intentions and reciprocate their views appropriately. You will have to put in extra efforts to enhance your professional status and expand your social network. This will help you in the long run. Students who are dreaming of going abroad to pursue higher education, this time will prove to be particularly fruitful for them.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You are likely to use your resources wisely to receive monetary gains. A steady cash inflow from an additional source of income will improve your financial condition. Foreign contacts will help you broaden your business horizons, bringing profit.

Sagittarius Family Today

Peace and harmony will prevail at home. A celebration of an auspicious occasion will bring everyone together, spreading cheer in the household. A short trip to a tourist destination with your family members will help you strengthen the ties.

Sagittarius Career Today

As a team lead, you will have to organize your subordinates to finish off your assignments before the deadline. Your skills and knowledge of the subject will be highly appreciated. You might require innovative methods to deal with people on the professional front.

Sagittarius Health Today

Today may be a very favourable day for you as far as your health is concerned. You will not fall prey to any ailments and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Making changes to your dietary habits will keep you fit. Yoga and meditation will help you in keeping your mood uplifted.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Your love life will be very exciting today as you will get to spend quality time in the company of your beloved. You are likely to spice things up in the relationship and enjoy moments of intimacy and sensuality.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Mauve/Purple

