Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 16: You will get lucky in love

Sagittarius

People born under this sign areintellectual and philosophical, but lack tact to put things forward and sometimes promise more than you can deliver. Today, you will display your intellectual side and tackle all the challenges that come your way with equanimity.

Sagittarius Finance Today

If you want to know what financial happiness is, it is not earning more money, but finding meaning in your daily work, regardless of how much you are earning. This satisfaction breeds financial happiness.Cash compensation is possible from local authorities for victims of disease or accidents.

Sagittarius Family Today

If you are part of a charitable organization, ensure that the benefits reach across each and every affected section of society. In a family situation, if you feel strongly about something it is better to get it off your chest. If you are seeking happiness, remember happiness is not a goal but a byproduct of your positive actions.

Sagittarius Career Today

It is in your interest to swing into action to complete a task before the deadline today. You may feel unnerved by a workplace rival, who always seems to steal the show in front of higher ups. Develop the courage to take tough decisions in trying situations at work.

Sagittarius Health Today

Those not yet vaccinated must get the jab to prevent getting infected with the dreaded virus. Some of you may be willing to travel long distances just to pursue your favourite sport. If gym workouts are not suiting you, try milder forms of exercises, such as aerobics or yoga.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Having a great time with lover is indicated today. Building mutual trust is the key to banishing unhealthy emotions and remaining strong together. If you have decided to go in for a divorce, take it as something positive, since this is a concrete step to be happier as an individual.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lavender

