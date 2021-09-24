Sagittarius Daily Horoscope For Sept 24: Lucky day for business owners

Sagittarius

People born under this sign are honest and straightforward, but can be tactless and restless. This is the day that you will simply love, as your positive attributes brighten up things. However, dealing in property today looks a bit dicey, so defer it for now.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Whatever you earn, you are likely to spend, so the need of the hour is to start focusing on savings. This is the best time to take a home loan, as you are likely to get a property at a bargain price. Shop owners can earn good money today.

Sagittarius Family Today

Researching and assimilating new information from the internet may become your new passion. If you want to undertake intercity travel during these pandemic times, journeying by road is much safer with minimum exposure to others. Give up your habit of hoarding nice things, in fact use them every single day.

Sagittarius Career Today

Making changes in your business according to the market forces today can have a huge positive impact in the future. You can start afresh with something that had been on the backburner for long. That day is not far when you get the opportunity to leave the spectator’s arena and move to the centre stage.

Sagittarius Health Today

This is a good day to review your progress on the fitness front. Don’t be shy of trying out something new in the health market, it may do you good. Those desperate to lose weight may spend money on training routines that they will never be able to complete.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Spouse is likely to tease you about something that only the two of you know and make the day fun filled. If a trip with lover is on your mind, make it a memorable outing by doing something out of the ordinary. You may have an exclusive evening out with spouse, without the kids in tow.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874