Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 27: Luck will favour students

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarius, you are talented individuals and you will go the extra mile to accomplish all your tasks. Your natural skills and hidden talent will be quite in demand today and you will make the most of the opportunity by making use of them on occasions. You will explore the unknown and add value to your knowledge set. Your sincerity and integrity are highly respected and people will turn to you in times of need. Luck will be in your favour and it is a good time for students on the academic front. Dealing in property matters will bring financial gains. Do not let your ego get in the way of success.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Your financial expertise will come into play while you invest in a new scheme and you are likely to strike it rich in the coming days. Inflow of income will continue and your financial position will remain strongest today.

Sagittarius Family Today

The day is full of positivity on your domestic front and you will be able to spend good time in the company of your children. You are likely to go on an outing with your family, which will lift your spirits and rejuvenate each and everyone in the process.

Sagittarius Career Today

Lethargy and procrastination will keep you out of the appraisal race and you might not be able to qualify for the position if you do not change your attitude. Working to the best of your ability will bring you back in the game and impress your bosses.

Sagittarius Health Today

Your health will be excellent and no allergy or ailment will bother you today. Your fitness program will benefit you immensely. Making a habit of jogging in the fresh morning air will help to keep your lungs stronger and cleaner.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

It is highly likely that you may have an altercation with your beloved. Try not to lose your calm for the sake of your love life and solve matters patiently together to enjoy the beauties of your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

