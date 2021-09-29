Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 29: Execute plans with family

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

The day will bring several new opportunities in your life to make your mark. You will successfully adopt a different way of working and this ability will attract the attention of the decision-makers. You will be adept at learning new skills which will help you grow and progress. Your motivation and positivity will help you overcome obstacles in your path and your ability to balance work and home allows you the best of both worlds. Keep up your concentration level and you will be able to excel in whatever you do. You will need to avoid making promises that you cannot keep and learn to value your commitments to improve your standing in life. You can plan to go to a pilgrimage or religious place along with your family. This will bring a lot peace and prosperity to your domestic life.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Your wealth quotient will remain good, and you will continue to gain money from different sources. You need to exercise caution while investing in new ventures so as not to block your capital.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your acceptance within the social circle will increase and you may come in contact with some influential people. Students will get the fruits of their hard work and will succeed in their examinations.

Sagittarius Career Today

On the career front, you can work on new plans and strategy to enhance your growth as stars favor your progress. It is an auspicious period for your career as new job opportunities are likely to come through today.

Sagittarius Health Today

Over-indulgence in cosmetic enhancement may take a toll on you. Opt for natural ways to improve your outlook. Health-related problems may also bother you, especially air-borne diseases like cold, cough etc.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Disclosing your romance to casual acquaintances may bring disrupted and harm the romantic relationship. Avoid giving into unreasonable demands of your partner. It’s high time to be practical in love and face the harsh realities of life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Violet

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874