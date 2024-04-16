Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 16, 2024 advises avoiding risky activities

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Utilize every opportunity Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 16, 2024. Stay happy in love and maintain a positive attitude.

Your romantic relationship is backed up with a productive professional one. Take up new tasks to give the best results at work. Financially you are fortunate today.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Stay happy in love and maintain a positive attitude. Do not miss an opportunity to prove your proficiency at work. Handle wealth diligently and enjoy good health today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

There is fun in love and you both will prefer spending time together. Some Sagittarius natives will fall in love for the first time. Those who are already in the relationship can consider taking the love affair to the next level. Office romance is not a good idea as this will affect both personal and professional life. Be vigilant about the external forces that may disrupt your relationship. Some female Sagittarius natives will receive the support of parents and this will help in deciding the marriage.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Consider taking up new roles at the office as you will also get opportunities to prove your mettle. You need to be cautious about office politics today. Be ready with innovative ideas at team meetings. Your concepts will have takers. If you have an interview scheduled for today, be confident about the result. Businessmen can be serious about the expansion of partnerships. You can also experiment with new strategies as they will prove to be successful.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Today is good to invest in real estate or to buy a new house. You can also consider buying a vehicle in the second half of the day. Some Sagittarius natives will try their luck in the stock market which will turn into success. Consider helping a needy friend or relative today. Fortunate Sagittarius natives will also inherit a family property.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Though the general health will be intact, you need to be careful while driving and riding two-wheelers. Ensure you avoid underwater activities today which can be risky. Make exercise a part of the routine and practice yoga. There can be knee pain, swelling, or redness but nothing will be serious. Avoid office-related stress at home and spend some lighter moments with friends to relax after a busy day. The second half of the day is also good to quit smoking.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)