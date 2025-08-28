Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
Sagittarius Horoscope Today for August 28, 2025: You need to be careful at client sessions

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 04:08 am IST

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today: A coworker will be unhappy with your professional growth and may conspire against you.

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You have a great day ahead

Keep the love affair creative &productive. Ensure you also take up new responsibilities associated with the job. Handle wealth carefully for safe investments.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Stay calm and cool in the relationship and keep your partner in a good mood. Be careful about office politics and look for smart monetary decisions. Health will also be positive today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Share the happiness today, and also be accommodating in life. Be romantic and spend more time with your lover. You both must also support each other in personal and professional endeavors. The second part of the day is crucial for new lovers, and a romantic dinner is an occasion to know each other better. You may also be happy to get the support of your parents. Single females may invite proposals while attending an official event or family function.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

You need to be careful at client sessions, and there will be tasks that demand more attention. Some clients will especially demand your service, which will also add value to your profile. You need to step out of your comfort zone and take calculated risks. This will lead to success and growth. Skip debates at the workplace and concentrate more on your job. A coworker will be unhappy with your professional growth and may conspire against you. Businessmen will also be successful in taking the trade to new territories.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will be at your side. A sibling will need financial assistance for a health or legal problem. You may also provide money for charity in the second half of the day. Though you can invest in mutual funds and fixed deposits, do not go for large investments today. Businessmen will see profits but stay away from large-scale investments, especially in foreign locations.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Ensure you maintain physical fitness through exercise or yoga. There will be official pressure, and start the day with meditation to face it calmly. Try to avoid eating oily food and food from outside. Stick to a healthy diet plan today with no alcohol and tobacco. You should also be careful while boarding a train or bus. Diabetic male natives may develop minor complications and should consult a doctor.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
