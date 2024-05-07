Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024 predicts love and affection

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are valiant always! Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024. Your lover will shower affection and love today. Enjoy it and return the same to make the day exciting.

Be careful to skip arguments in the love life. Your attitude is crucial on the job. Ensure you do not miss the deadlines. Financial prosperity also exists.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Keep your love life fabulous today. An ex-lover may also be back in the life. Professionally you will do well and financial prosperity will permit you to make crucial investment decisions. Health is intact today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Your lover will shower affection and love today. Enjoy it and return the same to make the day exciting. A dinner tonight is a good option to discuss the future. Some single Sagittarius natives will be fortunate to fall in love. The second half of the day is good to propose and to respond to a proposal. Those who are on the verge of a breakup will be back in love today. Females may reconcile with the ex-lover but married natives should avoid everything that may hurt the marital life.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Be careful while taking up new tasks. Ensure you devote completely to the task and do not give it up unless the goal is achieved. If you are serious about switching the job, pick the first part of the day to put down the paper. You may update the resume on a job portal to receive interview calls. Those who are into creative sectors including music, drama, painting, and writing will see new opportunities. Athletes may succeed in winning new contracts.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will hurt you. Be cool while making investment decisions. Some Sagittarius natives will find success in legal disputes. As the day is good to invest in real estate or to buy a new house, you may consider this as an investment. You may also consider the luck in stock market or speculative business. Be ready to contribute to a function at the office or college.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Be careful about your health as minor medical issues may crop up today. Some Sagittarius females may complain of skin infections and digestion issues. Children may have oral health issues. Some Sagittarius natives may have kidney-related complications today while sleep-related issues are also common among seniors. Ensure you stay away from people with negative attitudes.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)