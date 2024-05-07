 Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024 predicts love and affection | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024 predicts love and affection

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 07, 2024 12:52 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for May 7, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Be careful to skip arguments in the love life.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are valiant always!

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024. Your lover will shower affection and love today. Enjoy it and return the same to make the day exciting.
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024. Your lover will shower affection and love today. Enjoy it and return the same to make the day exciting.

Be careful to skip arguments in the love life. Your attitude is crucial on the job. Ensure you do not miss the deadlines. Financial prosperity also exists.

Keep your love life fabulous today. An ex-lover may also be back in the life. Professionally you will do well and financial prosperity will permit you to make crucial investment decisions. Health is intact today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Your lover will shower affection and love today. Enjoy it and return the same to make the day exciting. A dinner tonight is a good option to discuss the future. Some single Sagittarius natives will be fortunate to fall in love. The second half of the day is good to propose and to respond to a proposal. Those who are on the verge of a breakup will be back in love today. Females may reconcile with the ex-lover but married natives should avoid everything that may hurt the marital life.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Be careful while taking up new tasks. Ensure you devote completely to the task and do not give it up unless the goal is achieved. If you are serious about switching the job, pick the first part of the day to put down the paper. You may update the resume on a job portal to receive interview calls. Those who are into creative sectors including music, drama, painting, and writing will see new opportunities. Athletes may succeed in winning new contracts.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will hurt you. Be cool while making investment decisions. Some Sagittarius natives will find success in legal disputes. As the day is good to invest in real estate or to buy a new house, you may consider this as an investment. You may also consider the luck in stock market or speculative business. Be ready to contribute to a function at the office or college.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Be careful about your health as minor medical issues may crop up today. Some Sagittarius females may complain of skin infections and digestion issues. Children may have oral health issues. Some Sagittarius natives may have kidney-related complications today while sleep-related issues are also common among seniors. Ensure you stay away from people with negative attitudes.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

