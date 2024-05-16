Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2024 advices respecting emotions

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, your official challenges will be stronger but you will resolve them. Be careful to not hurt the feelings of your love. Ensure you perform the best at work and give optimum results. Both finance and health are positive today. Have a sincere love affair where you will succeed in settling all go-related issues. Your official challenges will be stronger but you will resolve them. Both finance and health are on your side. Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 16,2024: Both finance and health are on your side.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Today is good to settle old disputes in the relationship. Maybe you are still brooding over a past incident that caused friction in your life. You may speak and settle it with your lover to stay happy. Take a sincere approach to the relationship. All minor frictions will be resolved. Spend more time together. This will help heal the old wounds. Some Sagittarius natives will rekindle the old relationship after patching up with the ex-lover. Hoer, married natives should stay away from this.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Today is ideal to make crucial professional decisions. Some Sagittarius natives will love taking up new responsibilities. You should focus on the tasks and ensure to accomplish them. Some professionals will put down the paper to join a new organization for a better package. Some disagreements with a business partner may occur in the first half of the day and this may impact the business. Handle this crisis with a mature attitude.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will come up today. You may even start repairing the house or even book a car today. However, ensure you also save money for the rainy day. Some natives will be keen to invest in the stock market but learn about it before you make a big investment. You may win a legal dispute or even resolve a financial dispute involving a friend. Some businessmen will be successful in raising funds for trade expansion

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Beware of minor health issues. Seniors should not delay meeting a doctor whenever necessary. Those who have chest-related issues will need medical attention today. You should also be careful while driving at night. Seniors will have complaints related to pain in joints. Drink plenty of water and your meal should also be rich in proteins and vitamins.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)