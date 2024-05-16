 Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2024 advices respecting emotions | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2024 advices respecting emotions

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 16, 2024 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for May 16, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Both finance and health are positive today.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, your official challenges will be stronger but you will resolve them.

Be careful to not hurt the feelings of your love. Ensure you perform the best at work and give optimum results. Both finance and health are positive today.   Have a sincere love affair where you will succeed in settling all go-related issues. Your official challenges will be stronger but you will resolve them. Both finance and health are on your side.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today 

Today is good to settle old disputes in the relationship. Maybe you are still brooding over a past incident that caused friction in your life. You may speak and settle it with your lover to stay happy. Take a sincere approach to the relationship. All minor frictions will be resolved. Spend more time together. This will help heal the old wounds. Some Sagittarius natives will rekindle the old relationship after patching up with the ex-lover. Hoer, married natives should stay away from this.

 

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today 

Today is ideal to make crucial professional decisions. Some Sagittarius natives will love taking up new responsibilities. You should focus on the tasks and ensure to accomplish them. Some professionals will put down the paper to join a new organization for a better package. Some disagreements with a business partner may occur in the first half of the day and this may impact the business. Handle this crisis with a mature attitude. 

 

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today 

No major monetary issue will come up today. You may even start repairing the house or even book a car today. However, ensure you also save money for the rainy day. Some natives will be keen to invest in the stock market but learn about it before you make a big investment. You may win a legal dispute or even resolve a financial dispute involving a friend. Some businessmen will be successful in raising funds for trade expansion 

 

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today 

Beware of minor health issues. Seniors should not delay meeting a doctor whenever necessary. Those who have chest-related issues will need medical attention today. You should also be careful while driving at night. Seniors will have complaints related to pain in joints. Drink plenty of water and your meal should also be rich in proteins and vitamins. 

 

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  •  Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  •  Symbol: Archer
  •  Element: Fire
  •  Body Part: Thighs &amp; Liver
  •  Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  •  Lucky Day: Thursday
  •  Lucky Color: Light Blue
  •  Lucky Number: 6
  •  Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

 

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  •  Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  •  Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  •  Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

