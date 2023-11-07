Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 7, 2023 predicts positive response

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Have a pleasant day

Come out of a toxic relationship for good reasons. Professionally and financially you’ll be successful. Be careful of health issues that may cause trouble.

There is love in the air today and you’ll be successful in professional life. Financially you’ll be good. Take care of your health.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Embrace new love today. The fortunate single Sagittarius natives can expect to meet up with someone while traveling, at a restaurant, partying, a family event, or an office function. As the stars of romance are stronger today, you don’t need to think twice to propose. Be sure to receive a positive response. Some females will have troubles in their love life. Your partner will be highly possessive and this can suffocate you. It is not fair to stay in such a relationship. You may consider quitting it for fair reasons.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Those who are into IT, healthcare, animation, designing, and hospitality will have a tough day with an unexpected workload. You can expect additional tasks which will also provide opportunities to grow in the career. Those who are fortunate will travel abroad for job reasons. Some tasks will need you to spend time at the client’s office and you will also receive accolades from the client for outstanding performance. Students will clear competitive examinations and those who aspire to get admission to a foreign university will positive changes.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

You are prosperous today and this lets you buy jewelry, electronic devices as well and gadgets. Some Sagittarius natives will receive funds in foreign currency and this will improve your wealth. Businessmen can sign partnership deals but with extreme care. And the shortage of funds, especially from potential investors may delay future business plans. Some students will also need money to pay the tuition fee of the child.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues will be a concern today. Those who have a history of kidney ailments will have a tough time. Some seniors will need medical attention for visual–related issues. Sagittarius natives need to be careful with the baby bump as the chances of pregnancy-related issues are high.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

