Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Oct 31, 2023 advices health precautions

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not fear challenges

Have a diligent love affair and keep your professional commitments updated. Financially, you are good at making smart decisions. Minor health issues happen.

Express your romance to keep the relationship alive today. Show proficiency at the workplace. Financial well-being ensures good investment today. Minor health issues will trouble you.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Fortunate singles will find a new partner today and the relationship will go strong in the future. As the stars of romance are stronger today, you may propose and receive positive feedback. Be sincere and committed in the relationship and do not delve into the past. You may also run into an ex-flame to rekindle the old love affair bringing back happiness to life.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office early as you will have major assignments waiting. The responsibilities cement your role in the organization. Some new tasks may seem impossible but you will accomplish them on time. For businessmen, be cautious while launching new projects. Some new ideas may not work out but do not despair. New partnerships will also bring in additional funds today. Students who have plans to move abroad for higher studies will see hurdles getting dissolved.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Some professionals will see new opportunities to earn wealth. You may expect a hike in salary today. Those who are into business and trade will see returns even in the form of foreign currency. Do not spend on luxury but consider investments, especially in property. This is the right time for those who are planning to sell their family or ancestral property. A Sagittarius native can also settle a financial dispute with a sibling, a relative, or a friend today.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Your sleep will not be good today and this may cause serious health issues. Ensure you have proper control over the diet. Skip alcohol and tobacco and also have a rich meal filled with fruits and vegetables. You must follow all traffic rules while driving as the daily horoscope predicts an accident. Also, drink plenty of water.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

