Sagittarius Horoscope predictions for March 29: A fun trip is on the cards

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarians are ambitious and aim to achieve big in almost every sphere of life. Your passion to excel makes is what typically drives you. You see new opportunities in several mundane tasks. In all your choices you always listen to your heart. Your leadership quality makes you different from your counterparts. Some of you may also receive new opportunities to get closer to your goals. You must try to be more accommodating towards your friends. You have been trying to avoid people. To add energy to your otherwise dull day you must meet more people and try to strike a healthy conversation with them. Just enjoy the entire thrill that the trip offers. Plan an adventure holiday with your travel buddies. A fun trip is on the cards for you. Possession of a property is expected in a couple of days. You must make all property investments with complete confidence in the money transaction.

Sagittarius Finance Today

All that glitters is not gold, so invest with utmost caution and care. To reap good profit from an old investment, you need to be alert. Investing in gold or silver ornaments can be profitable.

Sagittarius Family Today

You have away from your family, and you are missing them. You can plan a surprise visit to your home as it will spread unlimited joy to the family. You may enjoy the day with your loved ones.

Sagittarius Career Today

Promotions and hikes are expected today. Be prepared to get your dream project. Traders and dealers can also expect good deals from old, trusted customers. The day can be hectic for you.

Sagittarius Health Today

Concentrate on your health and things are likely to be fine. Have a healthy today and try to hit the gym at least for an hour and this is likely to boost your energy level. You can enjoy your favorite dessert.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Love is in the air. Avoid confrontations with your partner and try to let go. Plan a long drive with your partner as you both need to have a good time together. Enjoy your day.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green





Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

