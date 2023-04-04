Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sagittarius Horoscope today, April 4, 2023 predicts prosperous arrival of money

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 04, 2023 06:55 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for 4 April 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Your long-pending dreams can be fulfilled.

Daily horoscope prediction says, do not judge issues by emotions.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today for April 4, 2023: You may be given additional charges today.

Today, your office life will be mostly trouble free and your personal life can be a bit dramatic. You may have a break-up, fall in love, and buy a vehicle.

Officially, additional responsibilities may wait for you but the targets would be met. The accomplishments will be recognized. However, the romantic relationship may witness serious issues like a break-up, new love, and lack of maturity in arguments.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Despite your keen interest to stay happy, things may go out of hand. Some serious disturbances may happen in life. Your lover may act strangely and you may lose your temper causing a serious problem. The chance of a break-up is also seen in the horoscope. However, not everything is negative in the relationship. Some single persons may find new love at a function, train, official event, or in a crowd today. Always behave sincerely in a relationship.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

You may be given additional charges today. Treat this as an appreciation for the achievements. The trust the management has in you must be justified. Ensure you stay in the good book of management by avoiding office politics and taking the entire team together. If you are in the business of hospitality, education, construction, or healthcare, you will find new sources of income, promising better growth prospects.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

There will be prosperous in life today. Utilize this to buy a new vehicle. Your long-pending dreams can be fulfilled. You may repair the house today or buy jewelry as an investment. In case you find it tough to take a financial decision, pick a fixed deposit as a safe option. Some people may also have to handle litigation which would require high expenditure.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Those who have breathing issues or asthma must be extremely cautious. In case you want to quit smoking, pick today as the date. Replace oily and greasy food on the menu with green leafy vegetables. Avoid alcohol today and go for exercise to stay healthy. The seniors at home must consult a doctor whenever feeling uneasy.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more....view detail

sun signs astrology horoscope sagitarius daily horoscope zodiac sign
