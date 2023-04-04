All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 4, 2023 (File Photo)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Saving money needs to be given priority. Your initiative on the health front promises to keep you fit. Those in the service sector will find the day go without any hitches. Changes made on the home front are likely to be appreciated by all. An adventure trip undertaken will prove most exhilarating. You will be able to find a good buyer for a property you want to dispose of.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you may find lover a bit reserved, find out why.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Financial gains are foreseen, especially for those in trade. Efforts will be required to keep health on track. You can undertake an important assignment on the professional front. Good showing by a family youngster can make you proud. Some of you may be required to undertake an official trip at a short notice. Construction of a house may be taken up by some. This is a positive day that proves special for some.

Love Focus: Romance may have to take the backseat, as you have some more pressing issues to handle.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Good opportunities will keep you in a financially secure position. Some of you may decide to join a health club or fitness regimen. Success in a job interview cannot be ruled out for those looking for suitable employment. Someone in the family is likely to make you proud. Travelling by road to a distant place can pose problems. Property gives good returns. There is a possibility that your suggestions get rejected out of hand, but you will be able to make a point.

Love Focus: Love life looks up, so expect to have a cosy twosome soon.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Brown

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Financial stability is foreseen and will encourage you to turn your ideas into action. Health remains satisfactory through your efforts. You will manage to keep a step ahead of rivals by keeping a close tab on developments on the professional front. You may not be on talking terms with someone in the family. Speed and comfort are foreseen for those undertaking a long journey. Those looking to buy property are likely to get one at bargain price.

Love Focus: Those in love may be planning an outing together.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Financial stability is foretold, but you may need to curb your extravagant lifestyle. Tips from experts may come in handy on the fitness front. You will manage to maintain the pace of work on the professional front. Family routine is likely to be disturbed with the arrival of an unwanted guest. Those setting out on a long journey should take all precautions. Ancestral property may come into dispute. You will make efforts to retain healthy relations on the social front.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is likely to prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Following in someone's footsteps on the health front, just to attain total fitness, is a distinct possibility. Financial front is set to grow stronger. You will find colleagues supportive, but expect no help in lessening your burden of work on the professional front. Steps to improve the home front are likely by some. Those planning a vacation will be able to get their leave sanctioned. Good news on property front is possible.

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures are likely to get reciprocated, so expect the love life to blossom!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Previous investments are likely to come in handy now. Efforts will be required to keep good health. A good career choice may soon find you climbing the corporate ladder. A family elder may need to be tackled tactfully, if you want your way on the home front. Travel will prove rejuvenating and refreshing. Don't be hasty in a property deal. Much enjoyment is foreseen on the social front.

Love Focus: Falling madly in love with someone you have a crush on cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You may resolve to keep in perfect health by self-discipline. Money will come to you, but not without adequate efforts. You may have to explain your position at work for a mistake committed or something not done. A happy situation on the home front will keep you in an upbeat mood. Air travel is foreseen for some, which can be in official or personal capacity. Decision regarding a property may go in your favour.

Love Focus: Love life may require nurturing at your end.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Some of you may need to come back into the saving mode. Health looks up, as you feel more fit and energetic. A career move made by you is likely to succeed. Something you wanted done at home may have to wait. You are likely to accompany friends or colleagues for a fun trip. A party or a get together may give you an opportunity to meet people you have not met in years.

Love Focus: Those in love may contemplate taking their romance to the next level.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Your financial situation is set to improve, as earning opportunities come to you. Help from co-workers in a time consuming task will be forthcoming on the work front. Support of family will encourage you to take up a challenge. Discomfort is likely to be faced in a long journey. It is best not to make certain matters on the social front your business. Socially, your presence will be much looked forward to. Remaining regular in workouts is the key to achieve total health.

Love Focus: A journey may liven up your romantic life, as you meet someone who sweeps you off your feet!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Money lent to someone is likely to be returned. A workplace senior may not be as receptive to your ideas as you had expected, so convince him or her. Doing your own thing at home is likely to give immense joy. A property deal is likely to be sealed, as you are able to complete all the formalities. Someone on the social front may be avoiding you, find out why. Switching to healthy food options will be a big plus for you on the health front.

Love Focus: At times you crave to spend time alone with lover and today may be that day, so enjoy!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Financially, you will be able to tap some more avenues for earning. Avoid excesses, if you value your health. Your image as a professional is set to get a boost. You will need to take steps to ease the strain that is apparent in your marital relationship. You may be in the mood for an outing today, so make plans beforehand. A property deal is likely to be sealed and make you a proud owner of an apartment or house. Some honour is likely to be accorded to you on the social front.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may get a bit impatient on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Cream

