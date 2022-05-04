Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 4, 2022

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23- Dec 21)

Dear Sagittarius native, today you are going to bring in the right balance in all important aspects of life by managing the difficulties and challenges pretty well. You can also get the much needed guidance and support from your elderly members and senior persons in the family. Don’t forget to seek their advice and learn from their life’s own experiences, this all might help you in the future a lot. With time you are also getting better with your management skills and ti=his might get reflected in your work deals in your profession today. Spend some quality time with your spouse and you might like the company to gain mental peace. Also, you can plan for an international trip as it is a good time to think about foreign collaborations and making overseas business deals.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Your strategy in your financial endeavors shall be to blend with the changing trends in the finance trends and make changes in your financial portfolio accordingly. Deal with some extra caution if investing in a big amount.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your family members may show the strength and value of unity today. you shall feel lucky and grateful for the undue support and understanding of all your members especially your spouse.

Sagittarius Career Today

Today it is all about having the right vision and taking the right choices in your career horoscope. You dreams and professional goals are finally getting realized and you are enjoying this current status a lot.

Sagittarius Health Today

Be true to your health needs and don’t surrender in between before reaching your health goals. Take the necessary steps and measure to improve and enhance your fitness levels/

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You are being carefree and ignorant towards your partner or spouse in the recent times because of your work and its commitments. It is right time to make up for the lost quality time between you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Metallic Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026