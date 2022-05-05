Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 5, 2022

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your health will be excellent today and most likely you will reschedule your exercise regime. Your finances will be great with great returns. Things will be in your favour at your workplace. You are advised to handle the issue in your family with utmost care and precaution. Your love life will be good. You are advised to make the day special for your spouse or partner. You are a strong soul and you must not get disheartened by the minor delays that may come your way. Time and people are all in your favour. You have been postponing things and this is your biggest flaw. You are a happy should and your positivity spreads like an aura wherever you are. Just follow your heart and will emerge a winner. Plan your long-desired vacation with your family and you will be all charged up upon your return. You will be surprised by an unexpected profit from an old property.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Finance Today

Things will be great and you have all reason to be happy. Your technical skills will most likely earn you accolades. You will most like to get your money back from a friend. However, you are advised to avoid lending a big amount to friends.

Sagittarius Family Today

Avoid getting into any verbal confrontation. You are advised to be more practical while dealing with your siblings. The situation may appear bad but things are much better. You are advised to maintain good communication with the children in your family.

Sagittarius Career Today

Continue your hard work and dedication. Those who are in the IT sector may be given new responsibilities. You will realise that all your colleagues are very supportive. Those who are trying to set up their own business can consider doing so if a thing may be in their favour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Health Today

You have been vigilant about your health and this has paid off.

You have been working on your physical well-being but neglecting your mental health. Though your mental well-being will be at its best, you are advised to practice yoga and meditation.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

The time is just correct to make the move. Don’t hesitate and express your love to your special someone. Don’t overthink and postpone things further. Plan a dinner to make the day special and exchanging some gifts is always advisable.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026