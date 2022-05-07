Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 7, 2022

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Day may bring so many wonderful opportunities on the work front. Your communication skills and ideas may impress clients and get you good business deals. Some may be busy in taking care of their mental and physical health and plan to enjoy things they like the most. Excellent property deals are on your way.

You may help someone financially and feel good about it. Family may need your presence in a social event, so be available for them. Your kids may be a bit demanding today, but you may be okay with it. Business trip may turn out favourable and help rejuvenate your mind and body.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Previous investments may give you a quick profit. Some may invest in property or land. Taking advice from financial consultant before any investment may save you from any legal issues.

Sagittarius Family Today

Students may achieve the desired results in competitive exams and make their family members proud. You may have to attend an annual function or event in school or college of kids.

Sagittarius Career Today

Self-analysis may offer you guidance and help you choose the right company to work with. Some may get opportunities to work abroad. You may have multiple job offers, so choose the best one that ensure your future growth.

Sagittarius Health Today

You may develop interest in spiritual work or social service. It's good to stay away from street food and think about routine health check-up. Some may get good news and make themselves ready to welcome a new member in their life.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Singles may find ideal marriage proposals. Newlyweds may spend quality time together. Some may go on trips with spouse or partner and feel a new wave of love and romance in the relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Green

