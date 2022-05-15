Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 15, 2022

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your good health may keep you in a good mood throughout the day. You may feel more energized. This may allow you to carry out your professional responsibilities with more enthusiasm too. The organization may recognize your efforts, and you may reap its benefits. Your family life, however, is likely to suffer as a result of your erratic job schedules. Your loved ones may clamor for your attention. You might need to keep a close eye on your spending. Over expenditures may result in financial losses. Being in the presence of your sweetheart is likely to bring you peace of mind. Make a detailed travel plan to make the most of your time with family and friends. Investing in a land or property is not a good idea right now. It might not be the best choice. Students are likely to do well in school and get good scores.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sun Transit Impact on Sagittarius

The Sun’s transit may encourage you to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Introducing physical activities into your routine is likely to infuse positive feelings. Some may even achieve fitness goals. The transit period may enable you to thwart any competition from your rivals. You may retain your winning edge. You will, however, need to reign in your temper during the transition phase. A minor problem is likely to snowball into a major controversy.

Sagittarius Finance Today

On the financial front, your situation remains tight. A new business venture may not bring instant profit. A start-up may also take time to pick up pace. However, you may make small profits from past investments made in property or land.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Family Today

On the domestic front, there may be some clashes, which are likely to shatter the peace and tranquilly at home. The atmosphere may be tensed due to several misunderstandings and misinterpretations of concepts.

Sagittarius Career Today

On your professional front, the day appears to be promising. Your well-deserved promotion is almost certain to come your way. Now that you are in a commanding position, your superiors may assign you extra responsibilities.

Sagittarius Health Today

Today is likely to be a great day for your health. You may be more likely to get back in shape by physical activity with your health-conscious friends. Those who had been battling a life-threatening illness may show signs of improvement.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You and your romantic partner are likely to enjoy some quality time together. Intimacy and sensuality may be at the peak. An interesting excursion to a peaceful location outside of the city may allow you to strengthen your ties.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON