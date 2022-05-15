Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 15, 2022
horoscope

Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 15, 2022

Dear Sagittarius, your daily astrological predictions for May 15, 2022 suggests, those who had been battling a life-threatening illness may show signs of improvement.
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for May 15: Students are likely to do well in school and get good scores.
Published on May 15, 2022 12:26 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) 

Your good health may keep you in a good mood throughout the day. You may feel more energized. This may allow you to carry out your professional responsibilities with more enthusiasm too. The organization may recognize your efforts, and you may reap its benefits. Your family life, however, is likely to suffer as a result of your erratic job schedules. Your loved ones may clamor for your attention. You might need to keep a close eye on your spending. Over expenditures may result in financial losses. Being in the presence of your sweetheart is likely to bring you peace of mind. Make a detailed travel plan to make the most of your time with family and friends. Investing in a land or property is not a good idea right now. It might not be the best choice. Students are likely to do well in school and get good scores. 

Sun Transit Impact on Sagittarius 

The Sun’s transit may encourage you to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Introducing physical activities into your routine is likely to infuse positive feelings. Some may even achieve fitness goals. The transit period may enable you to thwart any competition from your rivals. You may retain your winning edge. You will, however, need to reign in your temper during the transition phase. A minor problem is likely to snowball into a major controversy. 

Sagittarius Finance Today 

On the financial front, your situation remains tight. A new business venture may not bring instant profit. A start-up may also take time to pick up pace. However, you may make small profits from past investments made in property or land. 

Sagittarius Family Today 

On the domestic front, there may be some clashes, which are likely to shatter the peace and tranquilly at home. The atmosphere may be tensed due to several misunderstandings and misinterpretations of concepts. 

Sagittarius Career Today 

On your professional front, the day appears to be promising. Your well-deserved promotion is almost certain to come your way. Now that you are in a commanding position, your superiors may assign you extra responsibilities. 

Sagittarius Health Today 

Today is likely to be a great day for your health. You may be more likely to get back in shape by physical activity with your health-conscious friends. Those who had been battling a life-threatening illness may show signs of improvement. 

Sagittarius Love Life Today 

You and your romantic partner are likely to enjoy some quality time together. Intimacy and sensuality may be at the peak. An interesting excursion to a peaceful location outside of the city may allow you to strengthen your ties. 

Lucky Number: 15 

Lucky Colour: Saffron 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope sagitarius
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP