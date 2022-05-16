Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 16, 2022

SAGITTARIUS(Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your professional front seems lively. At work, you may be granted leadership responsibilities. Better opportunities may be in store. Your financial situation is likely to remain strong. You may be able to benefit from a variety of economic sources. You may, however, have to pay attention towards your health. Changes in your lifestyle are likely to have a favourable impact on your overall wellbeing. Your family life might be a little tensed right now. Discord at home could trouble you. As a result of this, your love life is also likely to suffer. Care and support your partner for a stronger relationship. Traveling to a tourist destination may help you unwind and refresh. It might not be the best time to buy real estate or land right now. Students are likely to succeed in their studies.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You may be able to pay off your outstanding debts now that your financial situation has improved. Before deciding to invest excess funds in stocks, you are likely to consult an expert and consider the benefits and drawbacks.

Sagittarius Family Today

You can expect a normal family life as no major changes are foreseen in your household activities. Plan something exciting and fun with your loved ones to liven up the mundane domestic environment.

Sagittarius Career Today

Your commitment towards your work is likely to be noticed by your superiors. You may be given more professional duties as a result of this. If you execute them correctly, you are likely to reap more financial rewards.

Sagittarius Health Today

On the health front, your physical activities are likely to be good for your overall wellbeing. However, you need to take good care of your mental health. Practicing relaxation and stress-relieving routines may benefit.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Arguments with your partner over trivial concerns may start to cause rifts in your romantic relationship. Uncertainty in your love life is likely, which you may have to work out together to solve your problems.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

