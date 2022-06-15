Sagittarius Horoscope Today:Daily Prediction for June 15,'22states, perform well

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) Sagittarians may enjoy good health. This may have a favourable impact on your general wellbeing and happiness. This may affect your job front too. You might feel compelled to perform well, putting you at the centre of all the action at work. Single people are likely to meet their soul mate. You and your partner may become inseparable as a result of your growing affection for each other. On the other hand, your domestic situation may be problematic. Your family may disapprove of your relationship with your significant other. Your financial situation may be average. You may have to look for fresh schemes that can help you meet your rising needs. Travel plans are likely to be cancelled. To avoid such hassles, make plans in advance. It may not be the ideal time to deal in real estate. Students, looking for work, may receive confirmation from a reputable agency.

Sun Transit Impact on Sagittarius The transition phase brings luck for students. Students appearing for any competitive examination are likely to come out with flying colors. Admission to an institute of choice is also possible for some. It is an excellent time for working professionals as they are likely to enjoy the fruits of their hard work. Some of you may embark on a religious sojourn with your family during the Sun’s transit; it may prove very beneficial. Businessmen are advised to avoid any unethical means to earn profit during this period. It may have an undesirable outcome.

Sagittarius Finance Today Sagittarians, now may not be the best time for you to invest in speculations as losses are foreseen. Make no financial judgments on the spur of the moment. However, some of you may enjoy minor tax benefits in the near future.

Sagittarius Family Today Your domestic situation appears to be tumultuous. Your proclivity for provoking conflicts may be putting a strain on your interpersonal ties. Avoiding unpleasant feelings and developing mutual understanding may restore normalcy at home.

Sagittarius Career Today On the job front, Sagittarius natives are likely to be transferred to a desirable city. Your chances of receiving a raise are high here. You may establish yourself in a new organization very soon, where you are likely to be handed a leadership role.

Sagittarius Health Today Today, it is likely to be an ideal day for physical as well as mental wellbeing for you. No ailments can pull you down as your strong immune system is likely to fight them off. Your mental wellbeing may be due to yoga and meditation.

Sagittarius Love Life Today On the romantic front, Sagittarius natives are likely to meet someone interesting at a social gathering. Sparks may fly right away, and you both are likely to get along well. This could mean the start of a long-term relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

