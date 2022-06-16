Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 16, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Good communication skills will keep the possibility of winning a lucrative deal alive. A helping hand can be expected for completing a long pending job. Taking up a regular fitness routine will help you get into shape. You will be able to infuse fun and gaiety to make the domestic front lively. You can be praised for conducting an event without any glitches.

Love Focus: You may find lover in an indifferent mood today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Elders may find you much more responsible than before. An advice may not get you out of financial doldrums. It is important to remain focussed in whatever you are doing. A new health routine may start giving health benefits right away. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. There is a likelihood of shifting to a new house or a new city for some.

Love Focus: Romance flourishes as you draw closer to your loved one.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

An excellent day is foreseen for financial deals and monetary transactions. This is a good day for a professional venture as luck remains on your side. Regular walks and jogging may be taken up by some. You will manage to get the better of the one sowing seeds of discord between you and spouse. An out of town trip with family will prove most enjoyable. Some of you can enjoy a drive in your new car.

Love Focus: Going with lover for an outing is indicated for some.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Professional scene looks favourable, but may totally involve you. Your financial situation may need attention, so go easy on spending. Self-discipline may help you achieve peak physical fitness. Some changes on the domestic front cannot be ruled out. Those undertaking a long journey will find the going smooth. You are likely to spike your romance with some excitement.

Love Focus: Romantic possibilities appear on the horizon for those seeking love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A loan applied for is likely to be sanctioned soon. Pursuing an outdoor sport promises to keep you in a fine fettle. Those in a joint family set up are likely to have an enjoyable outing together. Those travelling can face delays due to unforeseen circumstances. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal. You are likely to come out victorious in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lovers are likely to experience immense fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Meditation and yoga may prove a good remedy for mental stress. Those into betting or playing the stocks are likely to hit it rich. This is an excellent day for you both personally and professionally. Travelling towards the north-east will prove favorable. Some negative developments on the domestic front are likely to burden your mind.

Love Focus: Your caring nature will help your relationship blossom.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Silver

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A friend is likely to step forward to finance your dream project. You are likely to get an opportunity to improve your professional skills. A medical condition suffered by some will show signs of improving. Harmony on the domestic front may be missing. Pilgrimage will help your evolve spiritually. A property deal may prove most profitable.

Love Focus: An opposite number can become interested in you, if you play your cards well.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A lucrative deal may give more than expected profits. Your communication skills and persuasiveness is likely to help you win a business deal. You will be able to get rid of an ailment for good that has been troubling you. Comfort and enjoyment may elude those setting out on a long journey today. Academically, you are set to perform well.

Love Focus: You are likely to floor the opposite gender by your charm.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those panicking over a deal can lay their worst fears to rest. Positive developments at work can keep you in an upbeat mood. Eating right and remaining active will keep you fit. You will manage a helping hand for household chores. You can be tasked to organise an outing for friends and relations. You will be able to achieve much more than expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: This is not the day to suggest something intimate to lover.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Monetary gains are indicated in speculation or betting. Those in a creative field will achieve much in terms of clientele. Desire for good health will motivate you to shake a leg and benefit from it. Spouse may demand a helping hand, so don’t dilly dally. Sightseeing with friends will prove to be a unique experience. You are likely to come out the winner in a close competition on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover may kiss and make up for a promise not kept.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your head for figures and analytical mind is likely to attract wealth. Things at work will go according to plans and you will be able to achieve much. You may find yourself more fit and energetic, than before. A family youngster may look up to you for help and guidance. Students can expect a positive outcome in something that they have undertaken.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to thrust his or her plan on you, giving you little choice.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Good savings will help you in footing unforeseen expenditures. Initiative will be required by some business persons to make the day profitable. Meditation comes in handy in calming the mind. You may not be able to take time out for the family today. A trip with family may prove most relaxing and rejuvenating. Chance of owning property may come to you soon.

Love Focus: Sweet nothings and togetherness will make a romantic evening out most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

