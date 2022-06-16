Libra Horoscope Today:Daily Predictions for June 16,'22 states, take decisions

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) Apart from you’re the family and property front, everything seems to be joyous and happy today. It is a good time to take a major descision in your career that you’ve been wanting to take as the professional front looks great today. You can also expect a positive or negative turn in your travel plans if you’ve been making any as travel looks moderate. Family wise, the day can prove to be bad though.

Libra Finance Today Finance front seems moderate for you today. It is time you invest in something from your savings. Today will pay-off as you’ve been managing your finances in the right way. If you were planning to make a heavy investment, it is better to not do it right now as it might back-fire.

Libra Family Today The family front looks bad today. So, it is best you stay low and do not expect a pleasant environment amongst your family members. Things can also go downhill so be careful. You need to avoid any plan to go out with your family as it might take a negative turn as cards are not in favor of you in terms of family prosperity.

Libra Career Today It is the best time to make major career plans as they might give you major benefits. The people around you and the ones who you work with can prove to be really helpful. Today seem to be very good for taking major plans. If you were planning to take an important interview, it is best you prepare for it well or expect the best.

Libra Health Today Health looks promising for you today. There are no issues that you might face today and it is going to be pleasant for you as the cards are highly in your favor today. Keep up the good work that you’ve been doing in terms of your health. Keep following the diet or exercise routine you have been following as it is promising to give you great benefits.

Libra Love Life Today Your love life can show some pleasant turns as the odds say you are in for a good climate with regards to your romantic life today. Plans made with your partner today can prove to be beneficial for you and might take pleasant turn. If your partner makes some plans, do not shy away from accepting it and make it the best time of your life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

