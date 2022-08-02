Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for August 2,'22 states, day out

SAGITTARIUS(Nov 23-Dec 21) Day seems good, but you should be cautious on the work front. You may face some challenges at your new workplace or find it hard to deal with new clients. Your personal life may become the source of happiness and motivation. Kids may make you proud by performing extraordinary on the academic front or getting good grades.

Your good health may motivate you to organize your home or office and plan your whole week. Some excellent property deals are waiting for you or some may win a pending case associated with property possession. Some past investments may get you good returns and keep your finances stable. You may prefer spending the evening with your partner or spouse.

What stars have in store for you? Read ahead:

Sagittarius Finance Today: You may buy an expensive decor item to give someone special today. A property deal may turn out favorable and give you good returns. Its good idea to explore and understand crypto or virtual currency world.

Sagittarius Family Today: Day is all about feeling the bond of love and togetherness. You may attend a family event with loved ones and get a chance to meet your old friends, cousins and relatives.

Sagittarius Career Today: Though it's not a suitable day on the professional front, you may still try to make it productive. Some business deals may go wrong, but don't be disheartened. Some may not get selected in an interview.

Sagittarius Health Today: Your good health may give you courage to try new things and go on vacation and try thrilling activities. Some may move towards religious activities and find peace in the lap of nature.

Sagittarius Love Life Today: A day out with your beloved is what you need the most today to cheer your mood up. Someone may send you love proposals, be ready for surprises. Married couples may watch romantic movies and do things to add spark to their evening.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

