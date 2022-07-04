Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 4,'22 states, great day

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) Sagittarians are likely to be inclined to come out of their comfort zone and may be inspired to start something new. This is a favourable day for business partnerships and is likely to lead to sustained growth over some time. You will receive favourable opportunities at the workplace, but altercations at home may be a source of worry, which can impact your output at work. There could be a difference of opinion with your siblings which may spoil the family atmosphere. Some of you may have to undertake a journey with your family. You are advised to stay away from indulging in any kind of arguments and misunderstandings during this time. This is also a favourable time for students who are aspiring to study abroad. They will be able to avail themselves of admission to a college or university of their choice. This is a good day for self-exploration. Plan a holiday to a quiet place to get gather your thoughts.

Sagittarius Finance Today Those in business are likely to experience profits from overseas markets. Those in business will find this time suitable to forge global partnerships. This is a good time to invest in long-term opportunities.

Sagittarius Family Today Sagittarius natives are advised to avoid indulging in fights or unnecessary arguments with family or loved ones. It may wreck your mental well-being. Rather handle the situation with diplomacy. Your family life may remain strained and troublesome due to misunderstandings with you’re a family member as well.

Sagittarius Career Today Your productivity is likely to be appreciated by your seniors today. Some of you may also be promoted, especially those Sagittarians working in defence or armed forces. You will have the self-confidence and vigour to achieve all tasks with ease and elegance. Working professionals will be able to complete all assignments on time.

Sagittarius Health Today It will be worthwhile to indulge in some form of charity or spiritual practice. It may elevate your mental balance. You need to maintain a consistent routine for exercising and follow a well-balanced diet which includes all the vitamins and minerals followed by protein intake.

Sagittarius Love Life Today Sagittarians in a relationship are likely to grow closer to their beloved today. Single natives are also expected to meet up with someone special at this time. Those hoping to start a family may have some excellent news.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

