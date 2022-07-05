Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 5,'22 states,gainful day

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) Today, you are likely to be successful in matters related to money. It is a favourable time for expansion in work for businessmen and traders. You will also be capable to recoup some extra cash today. Be open to all kinds of endeavours and snatch every productive enterprise. Also, you will overpower your competitors and will be able to defeat them with your wisdom. The day is also filled with opportunities for freshers. Sagittarius Youngsters may bag gainful employment. The family relationship may get stronger as you make an effort to be understanding and accommodating. The health scare of a family elder may keep you on your toes. A journey abroad or even nearer at hand would be enriching, especially in the right company. The dedicated Sagittarius students may get awards and scholarships for their exceptional performance in an exam or competition. The day is an auspicious time to move into your new home. A good deal in commercial property may come your way shortly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Finance Today Your position is likely to be fine today and you are likely to get financial benefits. At this time, your income may increase and financial problems, if any, will go away. Those who are involved in a partnership business will make good profits. But keep things transparent.

Sagittarius Family Today You need to be vigilant regarding a family member’s health and take medical advice if necessary. You will remain supportive of your younger siblings during the testing time and this may strengthen your relationship.

Sagittarius Career Today Your mind will be focused on your work and new avenues of employment will open up for you. Today, you will get success in achieving your targets and your seniors will be favourably disposed towards you. Leadership opportunities may come your way.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Health Today Today, minor ailments may troublesome Sagittarians. Opt for preventive and homely cures for instant relief. Give your gut a much-needed detox. Consume some detox drinks or concentrate on healthy eating.

Sagittarius Love Life Today Your partner may remain emotionally demanding due to insecurities about past events. Make sure you put their insecurities to rest. Sagittarians are advised to keep a check on emotions, else you may end up spoiling your relationships today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON