Sagittarius Horoscope Today:Daily Predictions for May 26,'22 states, be creative

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)Your hard work and effort are likely to lead you to successful results. Your efforts may bring success on the professional front. You will be able to make important decisions with clarity. Your financial acumen and decisions will be spot on today. Your income is all set to increase. Do not change your habits, be original and creative in everything, including in your personal life. An atmosphere of happiness will be seen in the family. But despite this, there may be ups and downs in married life. Watch your tone and words to keep the ties intact. Those of you contemplating going for higher education are advised to take the plunge. The move may turn out to be very beneficial. It would be an auspicious time for those who wish to go abroad. Success and well-being may come their way. Landlords will need to be accommodative to keep amicable ties with tenants.

Sagittarius Finance Today Businesspeople can think of expanding their business as they will receive new opportunities to establish themselves in the market. If you don't aim too high, many options will be open to you. Don't let any outstanding financial claims go unpaid, since they would probably be positively resolved.

Sagittarius Family Today The possibility of an auspicious event being organized in the family is high. Those unmarried can expect to receive a suitable proposal from their social circle. The family environment will remain cordial and you will spend some quality time with your younger siblings.

Sagittarius Career Today You may see an improvement in your communication skills, through which you may successfully impress your seniors. Those working under you are likely to draw inspiration from your working ability. They may praise you and talk highly of you.

Sagittarius Health Today Your mind may remain engaged in spiritual activities. You should seek a doctor's attention even if you have minor health issues. Health ailments relating to the stomach and abdomen could bother you.

Sagittarius Love Life Today Your relationship with your spouse will be tested today and you are advised to not adopt an aggressive stance in case of any disagreement. Stop looking for flaws in your partner. Also, avoid disclosing your romantic relationship to a casual acquaintance. It may bring disrepute.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

