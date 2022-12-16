Sagittarius Horoscope Today, December 16, 2022: You'll face career obstacles

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

It seems to be an excellent day. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may have heavy workload and be busy due to client meetings and ongoing projects. You may impress clients and seniors with your presentation and communication skills. Healthwise, it is an excellent day and you may start something new to maintain your mental health. Some may shift to keto diet and try to maintain healthy weight.

Some huge online transactions are indicated. You are in excellent financial condition, so you may think about investing money. An inherited land may turn out to an income source. Love birds may enjoy an intimate dinner date today. Everything looks fine, but some family issues may crop up. You may be worried about problems of your siblings or kids. They may face some issues on the academic or career front, so you should guide them and be available for them whenever they need you.

What lies further? Unfold now:

Sagittarius Finance Today:

Great things may happen on the financial front. You may earn profit from one of your old properties. Some may get new job opportunity with many perks and high salary package.

Sagittarius Family Today:

You may not have a favorable day on the home front. Some conflicts with siblings are foreseen, so you should keep your cool to avoid it. You may not be able to be with your kids due to heavy workload.

Sagittarius Career Today:

The day may bring mixed results. Work pressure may mount up. You may be quite busy at work. Foreign travel is indicated for some working professionals.

Sagittarius Health Today:

This is an excellent day on the health front. You may start eating healthy and increase water intake in order to stay healthy. Some may also be cautious about their dental health.

Sagittarius Love Life Today:

Your partner may make dinner reservation or do something nice for you. Married couples may think about travelling to an exotic destination. Online dating site can help you find someone to start a relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

