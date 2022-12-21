Sagittarius Horoscope Today, December 21, 2022: Careers on the upswing

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarius natives' careers are on the upswing right now. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may become respected in your field. Investing in technology upgrades for your workplace can also yield significant productivity gains. Today, you should be aware that your quick decisions may help you secure lucrative deals. Today could be a good one for business for you as well. Consider expanding into different markets as another avenue for growth. But you might have to put in some work to achieve that work-life-family balance. Sagittarius natives might have to cater to the family's wants and needs. Romantic surprises could be in store for Scorpios today. If you're a student hoping to ace a tough test, now is the time to do it. If your elders give their approval, your efforts may succeed. Those who are serious about finding work abroad may be able to do so. Sagittarians who take part in property disputes in court are likely to prevail.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Your partner in business may be able to provide assistance that may allow you to increase your sales. Proceed with caution, but keep in mind that starting now could pay dividends later on. Avoid spending money unnecessarily on non-essentials like new clothes or a new phone.

Sagittarius Family Today

Even if things have not been going well in your relationships with those closest to you, there is still hope. If you want to get ahead in life, respect your elders and consult them when necessary. There may be more love and affection in your home.

Sagittarius Career Today

If you face any challenges at work today, you may be able to handle them with remarkable ease. In the workplace, today is the day to single out the employees with the most promise and provide them with exceptional opportunities for development and recognition.

Sagittarius Health Today

Health problems associated with stress and anxiety require special attention, Sagittarius natives. Today, you may notice a rise in your interest in spiritual and religious pursuits, and as a result, you may devote more time to these pursuits.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Today is not the day to let your temper get the best of you and cause needless conflict with your significant other. Single Sagittarius natives should exercise caution when considering romantic attachments. In a relationship, you shouldn't force your partner to make a commitment. Instead, allow them ample time to make a choice.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

