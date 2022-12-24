Sagittarius Horoscope Today, December 24, 2022: A family picnic

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, this is a favourable day and you may enjoy your day with your loved ones. A family picnic may give you chance to enjoy recreational activities with children. Married couples may also go on a trip to a hilly area and spend quality time with each other. It does not seem to be a perfect day at work. You may not be able to complete pending tasks due to external reasons. However, you may try to complete your commitments on the family front and be available for your loved ones.

Healthwise, you may be in pink of your health. You may relax and lighten up today and enjoy a time of simple pleasures with your friends. Love life may be too good and you may indulge in fun activities with love partner and take joy in being with your beloved.

What lies further? Unfold now:

Sagittarius Finance Today:

The day seems to give you the satisfaction on the financial front. You may find multiple ways to get monetary benefits. Some may also invest in cryptocurrency and explore internet to gain knowledge about mutual funds.

Sagittarius Family Today:

Happy and celebratory aura is indicated on the home front. Sibling may get huge monetary benefit. You may be in good mood and motivate others to gain pleasure from little things around them.

Sagittarius Career Today:

This is not a very good day on the career front. You should not involve any business partner or start any work in partnership. You may experience some problems in your professional life.

Sagittarius Health Today:

You may be brimming with confidence and good things may happen today. Old friends may pay surprise visit and make you feel nostalgic. Some may switch to keto diet and stick to it.

Sagittarius Love Life Today:

The day may bring mixed results on the love front. Married couples may plan to extend their family. Some couples may go on a trip.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Dark Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

