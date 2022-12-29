Sagittarius Horoscope Today, December 29, 2022: A new enterprise

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, it's a good time for Sagittarians to launch a new enterprise or enter into a new partnership. Today, you can get the chances you missed out on in the past. Your career may flourish as your seniors entrust you with more authority and responsibility in the workplace. Sagittarians in business or those who have formed partnerships will see financial gains. To some extent, cautious speculation could pay off. You may be on the lookout for a safer environment and more defined goals. A few of you may be doing more of the housework, so you may need to arrange your schedules accordingly. Changing things up at home could be on your agenda. As a result, you may experience growth in your romantic relationships. A Sagittarius student's focus may be a bit shaky on the academic front. They should consult their teachers and advisors for assistance. If you are applying to immigrate to a new country, you may soon hear back. Some of you might be in the home stretch of land closing stages.

Sagittarius Finance Today

As long as you stick to sound financial decisions, your situation will improve. While earnings may be healthy, unexpected costs may prevent a significant increase in savings. If a Sagittarius businessman is planning on growing his company, he should go ahead with his plans.

Sagittarius Family Today

You may be preoccupied with home life for the time being, but there's good news on the horizon. Family members may get together to discuss past issues and bury the hatchet. Family peace could be restored. Your kids will do well in school and be free to pick a course they like.

Sagittarius Career Today

Today could be the day that your career takes a promising turn. New employment opportunities may present themselves, or perhaps you'll be considered for a high-profile overseas posting. Taking an online course to hone your professional chops is a smart move right now.

Sagittarius Health Today

You can find relief from stress and nervousness through aromatherapy. Don't stress out right before bed. If you're having trouble nodding off, try putting on some relaxing music or chants. This could also give you a boost of energy and alertness.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Happiness and harmony in your romantic life are in store for you today. Spending so much time with your loved ones on these special days should be cherished. It's okay to relax and have fun with friends and family. So put aside the responsibilities that have been plaguing you as of late, and have some fun.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

