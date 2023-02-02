Sagittarius Horoscope Today, February 2, 2023: Tense aura at home

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This is a good day on the professional front for the Sagittarius natives. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may get required support from your colleagues. Some may get a lot of wealth from multiple sources and invest the funds wisely. Your wrong decisions may create a chaotic situation on the home front. Some family issues may crop up and need your attention and assistance to sort out.

Healthwise, you may feel good and energetic. It’s time to use your energy in understanding work opportunities come your way. Some may get plenty of sleep and eat healthy food to stay in pink of your health. Love birds may have an excellent day and your beloved may give you a comforting and special feel.

Sagittarius Finance Today:

The day can be moderately auspicious for you and your payment may get stuck somewhere. New business may thrive and it may make you feel happy and content. Students may get their education loan sanctioned.

Sagittarius Family Today:

A family issue may cause tense aura at home. Overthinking can be your worst enemy, so try to control your emotions and meditate today. Kids may participate in competitive activities.

Sagittarius Career Today:

Things may go well for the Sagittarius natives. You may get chance to turn your business idea into reality. Your clients or boss may impress with your domain knowledge and offer you higher designation.

Sagittarius Health Today:

Things are good on the health front for the Sagittarius natives. You may enjoy recreational activities with the best buddies. You may get chance to what you want to do today. Someone in your family also recover from a prolonged health issue.

Sagittarius Love Life Today:

This is a good day and you may enjoy a romantic web series with your partner. Some may try to take things forward and think about getting married. It is the right time to express yourself freely.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

