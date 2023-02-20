Sagittarius Horoscope Today, February 20, 2023: Start a new venture

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Daily astrological prediction says, this is an excellent day and you may focus on your big goals on the financial front. You may find potential buyer for your old property. A new venture may start taking off. Professional front seems moderately favourable. You should use your vacant time slot to finish pending tasks at work.

A trip with beloved is on the cards and you may enjoy every minute of it. Healthwise, you may feel fine and perform well in athletic and sporting pursuits. Some may focus on regulating their diet in order to maintain healthy weight. This is not a good day on the home front. There is a possibility of misunderstanding between you and your spouse. Do not criticise your family members as it may create a needless chaos.

What lies further? Unfold now:

Sagittarius Finance Today:

The day is right for investment purposes. Research is important before investing money. The right decision may help you achieve your long-term financial goals. If you are planning to remodel your home or renovate a project, this is the right time.

Sagittarius Family Today:

Some family issues may crop up and cause you mental tension. Don't let any kind of stress affect your inner peace. You and your spouse may not be on the same page on something important and it may make you a bit restless.

Sagittarius Career Today:

Some changes are Indicated on the work front that may open new work opportunities for you. Coworkers may seek your assistance with something important that may require spending extra hours at work.

Sagittarius Health Today:

You may have an excellent and fruitful day on the health front. You may feel positivity all around so take advantage of it.

Sagittarius Love Life Today:

It is the right time to take your relationship to the next level. Singles may enter into a perfect relationship soon. Your partner may get you something expensive or surprise you by making a grand romantic gesture.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

