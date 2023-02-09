Sagittarius Horoscope Today, February 9, 2023: Disagreements at home

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, sagittarians today may have some good fortune in one area but a lot of unpredictability in another. Giving it your all and keeping a positive attitude are what really count. It's possible that your superiors are very pleased with your recent work output. You can use this as an opening to lobby for a pay raise or a more desirable assignment. There may come a time when you need to borrow money from friends. If both partners in a married couple are employed, finding time for each other might require more work. You and your siblings could get into fights over nothing and ruin the home atmosphere. If you are experiencing symptoms of an old illness today, you should not disregard them. Students will do well on standardised tests and go on to realise their ambitions. Those looking to sell the property should give the appraisal process their full attention. When in doubt, call in the pros. The hope of a Sagittarius vacationing abroad will likely come true very soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Finance Today

Your stress levels may rise today as a result of the likely rise in your expenses. Avoid potential problems by carefully monitoring your cash outflow and avoiding unnecessary expenses. There may probably be a lag in the purchase of permanent assets.

Sagittarius Family Today

Disagreements at home could be the source of chronic stress for Sagittarius people. There could be some family financial issues that are adding to your worries. Be as open as possible in your dealings to prevent any confusion.

Sagittarius Career Today

Some Sagittarians might make a major choice that might affect their line of work. Don't panic, and do your research before deciding. Now is a time when letting go of your ego and relieving mental stress is crucial for optimal performance. Senior leadership now has faith in you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Health Today

When lifting weights, it's important to be mindful of how much strain you're putting on your upper body. Increase your consumption of nuts and try some alternative treatments for back pain. You'll have stronger bones and more energy as a result.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Sagittarians may experience difficulties in their private lives today. Committed partners sometimes have difficulty communicating with one another. Constant patience and space should be maintained.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON