Sagittarius Horoscope Today, January 18, 2023: A fresh boost in health

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Daily Astrological Predictions says, your health and career are on your side today. You might feel a fresh boost in health today. Your day at work might be super productive, and might reward you greatly, if you work as a team today. Your partner might surprise you with positive news today. Your travel plans might be stable, and may not cause hindrances to you today. You might enjoy a stable flow of money today. However, avoid selling or buying any property today, as it might not bear fruit. Your family might give you an argument opportunity, but it can be navigated through easily with love and support. You might be surprised by an old acquaintance today.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Your financial prospects of Sagittarius appear to be very stable today. You may not face any significant money outflows. If you are planning on buying stocks, today might be a good day to do so. However, be careful with picking your stocks, as they might be volatile.

Sagittarius Family Today

You may encounter a rough patch in your family dynamics today. However, do not lose hope. This can be easily resolved with patience and peaceful conversations. Show your family your love for them and remind them of what they mean to you.

Sagittarius Career Today

Today might be a very positive, productive, and efficient work day for you. You may be subjected to unexpected positive news, like a raise, bonus, etc.

Sagittarius Health Today

You might feel the boon of health today. If you're planning on starting a new workout regime, you might be in luck with that today. If you have a medical test, it may come out clear and sickness free. Exercise your soul and body to make the best of this boost of freshness.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

The romantic prospect of Sagittarius seems promising today. You may get surprised by your significant other with an intimate bonding experience, like a date to the museum, dinner, etc. If you have a crush on someone, you might want to express your feelings today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

