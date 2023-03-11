Sagittarius Horoscope Today, March 11, 2023: Love hiccups?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your day will be filled to the brim with positivity and hope. Daily Horoscope Prediction says, your body may feel light as a feather as you maintain a healthy diet. Finances may not be quite impressive today so avoid splurging money on leisure trips. You may have to exercise caution if you plan a trip. Think about budgeted ideas if you must go on a travel spree. An unforeseen payment can add to the pressure, so tread carefully. Things might not look quite easy on the work front. Strict deadlines are likely to hit your work-life balance. A junior’s miscommunication may put some extra trouble on your shoulders. Your family may become your pillars of strength and courage. The wisdom imparted by your elders is likely to keep you motivated today. Love may feel like an unimportant feeling today. Try not to dismiss it outrightly. You may have to delve a little deeper to understand things in life.

Sagittarius Finance Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Investing in properties can yield handsome returns. Your financial situation is likely to improve in coming time. Financial partnerships can also lead to fortune building initiatives. Payments from an overseas friend can help in clearing off debts.

Sagittarius Family Today

Family continues to be a source of strength and courage today. Family planning can be the right decision this time. You may receive some good news related to matters of property dispute or litigation. Any court cases are likely to lean in your favor.

Sagittarius Career Today

Trouble at work can be expected today. You may feel like being judged as some colleagues decide to play dirty politics. You should remain focused and mind your own business. Avoid getting hassled up and remain your calm, come what may.

Sagittarius Health Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your mind and body are in sync today. It’s the perfect day to fulfil your fitness goals. You may have to think about joining an exercise routine to keep up the consistency. Stress prone thoughts may glide in and you will learn to handle them with time.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You may neglect this aspect of your life and face the repercussions. Its time to pull up your socks and woo your partner before it gets too late. You may have to put up a grand gesture to express what they mean to you.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON