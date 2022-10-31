Sagittarius Horoscope Today, November 1, 2022: Old friends may reconnect

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Keeping your body and mind in good shape may keep Sagittarius natives' spirits high. However, it would help if you are cautious about overexerting yourself. If you have a solid financial foundation, you may have more leeway to invest in things that truly matter to you. Daily Astrological Prediction says, it looks like your professional profile may remain vibrant and strong. It's possible that you can satisfy your bosses and complete your tasks on time. The potential for monetary gain exists as well. All the ups and downs in your family life may become a thing of the past. Conflicts and disagreements may wither away, and peace and happiness can prevail in your household. Take a level head and manage the situation reasonably. Preparation and planning may be necessary for a vacation. There is no need to put money into real estate right now. Just be patient, and the right chance may present itself. Sagittarius students might be satisfied with their performance on the academic front.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Sagittarius natives' recent wise investments are likely to yield a handsome return. Even if expenses rise, it's likely that they'll be covered by the consistent gains you earn. In addition, there could be a sudden influx of cash from unanticipated quarters.

Sagittarius Family Today

The odds of your child doing well in school are high. There's a chance that calm and happiness have found their way into your house. Old relatives may reconnect and surprise you with a gift. Laurel for the family is also in the offing for Sagittarius individuals.

Sagittarius Career Today

Everything at work should be finished on time thanks to your efficiency. As a result, you could receive fair compensation. There's a good chance you'll benefit from your efforts, too. Some of you may find great satisfaction in working in a wholesome setting.

Sagittarius Health Today

Sagittarius natives' health may benefit from a well-balanced diet, regular exercise, and sufficient rest. However, consuming alcohol in large quantities can have the opposite effect and sap your vitality. It's possible that you need to focus on building abdominal muscle.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You and your partner are on the same page, so taking the next step seems like a good idea right now. You may soon find the one you've been waiting for if you are single and looking for a partner.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

