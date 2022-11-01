Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 01, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A new exercise routine will work fine in improving your health. Some financial matters will need attention. The unwavering focus will help you wrap up a lot of work today. Your decisions on the domestic front are likely to bring in positive changes. Total enjoyment is in store for those planning a family outing. Returns from a property will add to your financial strength.

Love Focus: The lover may seem disinterested in you; find out why.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your new initiative will prove effective in coming back in shape. On the financial front, it is best to save, then spend. You can be at your snapping best and spoil the home atmosphere. Much travelling is envisaged, but it will help you achieve your aims. A change envisaged on the academic front is likely to prove most favourable.

Love Focus: Chances of getting romantically linked with someone are likely for some.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Condition of those recuperating from surgery will improve quickly. You are likely to add to your bank balance and make it healthy. A job undertaken at home will require supervision. A helping hand can be expected by homemakers thinking of doing up their homes. A property matter will be amicably resolved. Your social image gets a boost.

Love Focus: Developments on the romantic front appear to be positive.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Regular routine will keep you fit. You will need to give some more time for financial troubles to be completely over. Those who have stepped into the arena of social work will need to maintain their tempo. Your habits can irritate spouse and may even lead to a showdown. Travelling long distance by road may not be too comfortable, due to frequent delays and traffic jams.

Love Focus: Getting romantically involved with someone is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A home remedy may prove effective in curing a persistent health problem. The financial situation will stabilise as you put a stop to wasteful expenditure. It will be important to understand a task correctly initially than to revert back time and again. A misunderstanding with spouse shows all signs of escalating today. You are likely to fare excellently well in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to spend the day in the company of beloved.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Financial front will be in the pink of health. There is a possibility of starting something new for coming back in shape. A task not performed up to the mark may put you in the dock. Homemakers will get a chance to implement their ideas. An outing with friends is foreseen for some and will be great fun. Property is likely to become a cash cow for some owners.

Love Focus: Getting introduced to a charming opposite number cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Meditation will prove a good remedy in countering mental tensions. Good earning is indicated for freelancers and consultants. Homemakers may feel overworked and crave for a change. Some of you are set to enjoy the fruits of your labour. Travelling may prove therapeutic for some. A property issue may make you tense. Help on the academic front will be required soon.

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to do something that can elevate you to Cloud Nine!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

New approach to a nagging health problem will help in dealing with it better. Keep the option of taking a loan open. It is best not to indulge in office romance as it can affect your work adversely. Achievements of a youngster will make the family proud. Academic excellence is foretold for those pursuing higher studies.

Love Focus: It will be important to interpret the lover’s mood correctly.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Remaining fit through daily workouts is set to make you a reservoir of energy. Financial stability is assured as opportunities continue to come your way. Your own efforts will help you to de-stress and attain mental equanimity. Undertaking a journey with someone you don’t particularly like cannot be ruled out for some. Innovative ideas in organising an event on the social front will be highly appreciated.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, but it is up to you to take the initiative!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You may be inclined to get back your fitness by shaking a leg. How to increase your earning power may become all consuming for some. Time is at a premium to complete a pending job, so get cracking. Someone in your extended family harbours ill will against you, so remain careful. Those undertaking a long journey will make it in good time. Your best efforts on the academic front are likely to pay rich dividends.

Love Focus: Love life rocks and plans to spend time with lover will go without a hitch.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A rise in earning is indicated, as you build up your finances. Steer clear of office politics, as it can harm your interests. Self-discipline will be important to remain healthy. A family elder may not be as supportive as you had believed. You may need to travel at a short notice today. Excellent showing on the academic front will put you on the forefront.

Love Focus: Mere exchange of sweet nothings may not seem enough on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Financially, you do not face any problems. Business opportunities, if not seized in time, may evaporate, so become proactive. Measures instituted to improve your health are likely to pay rich dividends. Family member will provide you the support you require. Property owners may think on the lines of construction. You are likely to perform well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romantic life will need to be kept on the backburner today due to your busy schedule.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON