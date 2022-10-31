Virgo Horoscope Today, November 1, 2022: Mood at home may remain upbeat

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Virgos may enjoy a stable financial front today and earn well. You could put that extra money toward a down payment on the house of your dreams. Daily Astrological Prediction says, many members of your family may support your choice. As a result, you can expect closer ties with those you care about. Perhaps some of you may have health issues that require immediate attention. When consumed in large quantities, most substances have a harmful effect; practice moderation. It's likely that you may face some difficulties in your professional life. You might be able to get out of them if you're patient and persistent. However, you're probably going to feel a lot of joy because of your romantic relationships. If you want to strengthen the bonds in your relationship, try spending more time together. Taking a trip with loved ones is a great way to relax and unwind. It's possible that you'll be able to chill out and enjoy yourself. New investments in real estate may yield a good return. Virgo students’ grades could suffer due to a lack of concentration.

Virgo Finance Today

Money issues may not be an issue for Virgo natives. If you have the ability to generate additional income, you can cover any unforeseen costs that may arise. It's possible that you'll be able to put away a substantial sum of money from here on out.

Virgo Family Today

Homemakers may initiate some sort of renovation project. There's a chance your loved ones may value it. The mood at home may remain upbeat as a match may be found for eligible sibling or kin. Old friends may drop in unexpectedly.

Virgo Career Today

It's possible that Virgo natives may get transferred to someplace they despise for work. If this is a new job for you, adjusting to the environment, there could take some time. Keep calm and carry on. Possibilities for professional advancement are likely to crop up very soon.

Virgo Health Today

Virgo natives may probably be on the go a lot because of the demands of their job. However, with your newfound vigor, you may be able to devote some time to working out. You're asking for trouble if you take your vices to extremes. Avoid putting your health at risk and try to kick bad habits.

Virgo Love Life Today

Virgo natives in love may finally have their partner's complete focus after a long time apart. So, get the most out of the situation you're in. Give them all your love and enjoy the time you spend with them to cement your relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

