Sagittarius Horoscope Today, November 16, 2022: Investment will bring returns

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Overall, the day seems good. Daily Astrological Prediction says, things may look good on the financial front and some may get good returns on their investments. Those in the job may not get a long-awaited raise or promotion and feel disappointed. Some may go on a solo trip and enjoy their time to the fullest.

Things may go good on family front. A property dispute may resolve in your favor. You may be doing well on the health front but still you should be more careful. A light workout on a daily basis may be a good idea. Things might well on the love front. Elders may expect some of your time and attention. Married couples might have to put extra efforts to reignite the spark in your romantic relationship.

Sagittarius Finance Today:

Dear Sagittarius, this is a favorable day on the financial front. Huge profits from properties are indicated. Those who are in the architectural, teaching and traveling business may have a favorable day. Some may repay their debt.

Sagittarius Family Today:

This is a good day on the family front. You may visit your close relative today and it may make you feel happy. Your positive energy and attitude may make things better at home.

Sagittarius Career Today:

It does not seem to be a favorable day on the work front. You may find it hard to clear an important interview. Some may not get appreciation for their hard work and outstanding performance.

Sagittarius Health Today:

You may be concerned about your health and put effort to keep yourself fit and fine. Ladies may be inclined towards yoga. Homemakers may go on a spiritual trip and seek spiritual guidance.

Sagittarius Love Life Today:

This is a moderately favorable day on the love front. You may meet your partner and enjoy a party with him or her. A pleasant and wonderful surprise from your beloved is waiting for you.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Turquoise

