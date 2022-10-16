Sagittarius Horoscope Today, October 15, 2022: Expect fruitful results

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This is a good day and you should try to make it fruitful. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your efforts may soon reap rewards for you and help you achieve your fitness goals. Some may get rid of a prolonged health issue. Parents may visit you today and help you with your pending home chores. Homemakers may organise their home or cook something special today. Your brimming bank balance may allow you to spend money on comfort and luxury. You may come across a good property deal.

A short trip with loved ones or a love partner can prove rejuvenating and healing. You may get a chance to enjoy beautiful things and natural beauty. Love life seems okay, so fret not. Some work issues may cause you headache, but don’t overthink. Just try to clear your backlogs and work on your communication skills.

What lies further? Know more:

Sagittarius Finance Today:

This is an excellent day. You may come across an excellent property deal. This is a favorable day to meet potential clients or invest in lucrative schemes. A trip may cost you more than expected, so spend wisely.

Sagittarius Family Today:

Smooth family life is indicted for some. You may also find time for your friends and loved ones. A picnic with kids is on the cards. Sibling may gift you something expensive.

Sagittarius Career Today:

Lots of work pressure and difference of opinion with colleagues may create a tense aura at work. Distractions may affect your productivity today. Try to relax your mind to cut mental stress.

Sagittarius Health Today:

Dear Sagittarius natives, things may go smoothly on the health front. You may indulge in activities like meditation and yoga. Spending time with old friends may make you happy.

Sagittarius Love Life Today:

This is a moderate day. You may miss your beloved and try to connect with him or her via call or messages. Married couples may buy their new home and feel good about new beginnings.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

