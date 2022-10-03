Sagittarius Horoscope Today, October 3, 2022: Astro tips for economic growth

SAGITTARIUS(Nov 23-Dec 21) The day may be full of accomplishments for Sagittarians, and they are likely to get opportunities to strengthen their financial and professional front. A transparent work environment is expected to encourage giving your best. You may find your economic focus shifting towards gathering wealth from unexpected sources. Your investments in shares could bring profits, but timely and wise decisions may be required. Things that have troubled you in the past may be resolved quickly today. You will probably earn the trust of your close family and friends. You are likely to be involved socially and will be duly recognised in your social circle. You may spend money on the construction or renovation of your home and get much satisfaction from it. Sincerity and honesty may become Sagittarius natives’ mantras for success today. Listening to the voice of wisdom and avoiding jumping to conclusions would benefit.

Sagittarius Finance Today Sagittarius individuals may find themselves focused on consolidating their wealth today. This is likely to come from unexpected sources, such as investments in shares or other ventures. However, be cautious of putting money into schemes that seem too good to be true. There is potential for profit, but it may be hidden among risks.

Sagittarius Family Today On the domestic front, your improved relations may give you an opportunity to take care of the needs of your family members. This could keep everyone in a good mood. A long-awaited outing with loved ones is possible for some Sagittarius natives.

Sagittarius Career Today Sagittarius individuals will have to be courageous when required on the professional front. It may help you establish your leadership qualities. Some of you can look to start an educational endeavour to enhance your career prospects.

Sagittarius Health Today Health is likely to be favourable for Sagittarians but avoid eating oily food. You will manage to keep yourself in superb physical condition with attention to diet and incorporating superfoods in your daily intake. Also, pay attention to proper hydration.

Sagittarius Love Life Today Today tread with care on the romantic front. Your partner may be irritated that you are not as passionate as you used to be. Sagittarius individuals may have some misunderstandings with their spouses. Stay calm and maintain proper communication without leaving any scope for discord.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON