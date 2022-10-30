Sagittarius Horoscope Today, October 30, 2022: Excellent gains on cards

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Dear Sagittarius, you may get the support of blood relatives in all your tasks. You may avoid the unnecessary interference from friends. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your bank balance may get a boost as you may get substantial profit in a property investment. You may plan to buy more shares to improve your monetary condition. You may have an excellent day at work. You may complete training on soft skills to improve your worth in the professional arena. There may be no issues with regards to health. You may eat a protein rich healthy diet. You may start to exercise regularly to maintain flexibility in the body.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You may consolidate your financial strength and may even plan to buy some assets. You may be careful in all financial transactions today. You may plan your investments wisely and they may promise to fetch you excellent gains in near future.

Sagittarius Family Today

Sagittarius, your relations with your friends and relatives may remain cordial. You may feel happy to share your thoughts and ideas with them. You may take the help or suggestions of your family members to sort out some personal problems. The day may be peaceful and calm.

Sagittarius Career Today

You may adopt a policy of smart working. You may not show any negligence and may get appreciated for that. You may stay careful in all written communication and this may go in your favor. You may focus on discipline and may listen to the advice of close subordinates.

Sagittarius Health Today

Sagittarius, you may enjoy stable health. All concerns related to shoulder and neck problems may seem to vanish. You may look at developing an efficient style of working for the sake of good health. You may think of practicing yoga every day.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Sagittarius, you may have to face some fury from your partner. There may be a small trifle, which may not be easy to resolve. However, with little effort you may be able to bring things back to routine. Peace may be restored soon.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

