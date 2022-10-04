Sagittarius Horoscope Today, October 4, 2022: Good health coming your way

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) Sagittarius natives may be able to maintain a balance in their personal and professional life. You may get support from your near and dear ones and younger siblings without difficulty. Sagittarius individuals are also likely to remain committed to their work. Their execution speed in completing tasks may also increase exponentially. Putting creative ability to positive use would help in reaping professional benefits. You will remain happy due to the beginning of something new in your family by your sibling or kin. Today may be a good day health-wise because those who have been suffering from minor issues may get relief. Unnecessary risk-taking habits could land Sagittarius natives in some trouble today. Inheriting ancestral property would make the entire family happy. You can plan to travel out of the station at someone's invitation. Sagittarius students may face some obstacles in their academic performance. You may also get an opportunity to do social work today, which is likely to increase your respect in society.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Finance Today Someone you look up to for financial help may not prove as charitable. Sagittarius natives can be compelled to touch savings for financing something urgent. As a result, you may overspend and get yourself into a tight situation. Returns from an investment may also remain a little low.

Sagittarius Family Today Sharing quality time with children will enable Sagittarius natives to experience their healing power. If your family elder’s health has been declining for some time, it will show improvement. The atmosphere at home may be filled with positive vibes and happiness with new development.

Sagittarius Career Today On the professional front, Sagittarius natives are likely to devote time to developing new ideas and succeed in standing out from the crowd. Your subordinates and seniors are likely to be impressed with your performance. While recruiting, you are likely to succeed in attracting the best talent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Health Today Transformation brings positive changes by bringing peace and joy to some Sagittarius individuals. Some relief from prolonged illness is also on the cards. You have been focusing on your physical well-being, but now it is time to pay attention to your mental health. Yoga might be beneficial in this regard.

Sagittarius Love Life Today Previous commitments may compel Sagittarius natives to keep romance on the backburner today. You are likely to receive support from your spouse as you navigate some rough patches in your life. However, newly-smitten Sagittarians should not confess romantic feelings in haste.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON