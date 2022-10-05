Sagittarius Horoscope Today, October 5, 2022: Day may start with a positive note

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) The day starts positively, with much happiness at work and home. With an increase in earnings, businessmen may see massive growth and progress. Your liquidity may improve as well. Your incredible intuition and foresight may allow you to make the right decisions in an important task assigned to you. Your extra drive, enthusiasm, and ability to get work done from others may impress your supervisors or seniors. With the timely intervention of family elders, any existing disputes with younger siblings may be resolved once and for all. Problems are foreseen in a journey, so go adequately prepared. Possession of a house or apartment is likely to be offered soon. Sagittarius natives’ academic pursuits are likely to bring good returns. Friends come to your aid if needed. They may be touched by your concern for someone on the social front as well.

Sagittarius Finance Today You are likely to succeed in generating a new lucrative source of income. Several money transactions are likely to take place today, paving the way for a good inflow of funds. In addition, your financial knowledge may help you make money by investing wisely in stocks.

Sagittarius Family Today Maintaining a happy demeanour and accommodating attitude will help defuse a tense situation at home. Make sure you help family members at the time of crisis. Take family consensus before executing any major decisions in redoing the home decor.

Sagittarius Career Today You are likely to become an indispensable member of a professional organisation with your eager and enthusiastic attitude. Those looking for work may start seeing positive results as opportunities match your qualifications. People looking for a job transfer or promotion are more likely to get the posting and position of their choice.

Sagittarius Health Today You are more likely to stay mentally and physically healthy today as you prioritise your wellbeing. Sagittarius natives may feel exceptionally energised and have increased stamina throughout the day.

Sagittarius Love Life Today Sweet nothings, sharing, and caring are likely to be exchanged on the romantic front today, so rejoice! Your romantic aspirations will soon be satiated as someone attractive catches your eye today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

