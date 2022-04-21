Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 21

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

There are chances of getting professional and financial success. Those who have been working hard for long, they may taste the fruit of success as they deserve it. Remember, hard work is the key to get what you actually want in life. You may have funds to help someone in need and splurge on your loved ones. Some may be busy in planning trips or an event on a large scale. It may need your proper time and attention, so be there to make this event successful.

Everything seems fine, but you should take care of your love life. There are chances of conflicts, so be cautious and choose your words wisely while talking to your partner on a sensitive topic.

How have stars planned your day? Read ahead:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Finance Today

You will find yourself financially stable and may get good returns on investments. There are chances of you spending money on casino or gambling for the sake of fun.

Sagittarius Family Today

Though there are slight chances of family members falling into a minor dispute, still things will be fine and manageable at the family front. One of siblings or younger in family may not be on the right track or with right people.

Sagittarius Career Today

Things will go well at the professional front. You may get a raise or a long-awaited promotion. A new project may need in-depth research and extra working hours to complete successfully.

Sagittarius Health Today

Some of you may face minor health issues. However, it's never too late to start following a healthy lifestyle. Going out for enjoying recreational activity with kids may give your pleasure.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You may not get the expected positive response from your lover. Married couples may not be on the same page and feel a drift.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Light Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026