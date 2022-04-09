Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 9

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This is a normal day; you should be cautious on the work front. Try not to doubt your abilities and do whatever you want to do on the professional front. Positive vibes may lead to feelings of contentment on the health front. Supportive companionship and positivity may boost your confidence and give you courage to handle challenges at work. Your brimming bank balance may allow you to splurge on your loved ones and organize a surprise party for your partner or spouse.

An adventurous trip with childhood friends or family is indicated and it may fill you with positive energy and refresh you. Joyous aura is foreseen on the family front.

How have stars planned your day? Read ahead:

Sagittarius Finance Today

This is a good day on the financial front. Cash may flow in from previous investments including stocks, shares, cryptocurrencies and more. Some may invest in property.

Sagittarius Family Today

Some may think about adoption or extend their family. Newly married couples may shift to their new home and start a new journey. Family picnic is on the cards.

Sagittarius Career Today

Some may be sick of petty politics at work and think about job change. Freelancers may find it hard to deal with new clients and get frustrated. Things may get messy on the business fronts, so try not to involve any new business partner.

Sagittarius Health Today

This is a normal day on the health front. Routine change may be needed to achieve fitness goal. Some may suffer from minor health issues like acidity, headache and seasonal flu.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You may hear pregnancy news from your partner and feel overwhelmed. You should try something exciting like long drive and couple spa in order to add spark to your love life. It is important to compliment your partner or spouse once in a while to show your love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

