Sagittarius Horoscope Today, September 24, 2022: Romance may rock for some

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) This is a normal day; you just need to be cautious if you are travelling today. Don’t forget to carry your meds if you are travelling out of the town. You may get a chance to meet your best buddies or siblings today, so enjoy the time to the fullest. Try to play your favourite music or watch a movie with loved ones to feel good and enjoy the company of your favourite people. Healthwise, it’s a moderate day. Those who have been neglecting a health issue, they should fix an appointment with a doctor and go for a health check-up.

You may have brimming bank balance and now you may spend on your comfort and luxury. Some may buy expensive decor item or jewellery pieces. Work life also seems good and you may prepare a strategy to achieve something big on the professional front. Love life may rock for some. You may feel blessed to have a caring and loving partner by your side.

What else is there to reveal about the day? Read ahead:

Sagittarius Finance Today: It’s a good day on the financial front. Freelancers may get new projects or foreign clients. Some may invest in business website or hosting. Past investments may give you good returns and keep your bank balance brimming.

Sagittarius Family Today: Some may buy new home. Guests may visit you and create a cheerful aura at home. A cousin may get married or engaged and you may get chance to attend a family event and being part of the celebration.

Sagittarius Career Today: The day seems to be moderate on the work front. You may work hard and try different approaches to get faster results. Avoid overexerting yourself to get things done faster.

Sagittarius Health Today: This is a moderate day on the health front. You should avoid taking charge of unnecessary responsibilities today. Try to take plenty of sleep to feel fresh and relaxed.

Sagittarius Love Life Today: This is a favorable day for love birds or married couples. A meeting with someone may turn out favorable and make you fall in love with the person. Some may enjoy drinks or dining out with beloved today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Peach

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

