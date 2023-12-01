Sagittarius Monthly Horoscope December 2023 predicts job strain

Sagittarius – 22nd November to 21st December

Monthly Horoscope Prediction says, Navigating Life’s Ebbs and Flows with Grace

This month Sagittarians will need to brace for changes that may disrupt their comfort zone, in both their personal and professional lives. However, the resilient spirit of Sagittarians will guide them through these challenges, leading to eventual success, improved health and wealth.

In the whirlpool of December's trials and tribulations, your bow's strength will be tested Sagittarians. But fret not. The divine archer doesn’t shoot aimlessly, but straight towards destiny's goal. And even if the arrow flies off course, remember that the arrow pulled back the furthest flies the highest. Though relationships may test your patience and understanding, rest assured that they’ll end up in a sweeter space.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Month:

Though not generally prone to drama, the early half of the month may present conflicts and misunderstandings that may strain your romantic relationships. Harness the spirit of Jupiter and try to understand the different perspectives, being the wise centaur that you are. Don’t let misunderstandings ferment into bitter resentment.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Month:

It’s no surprise that the last month of the year brings work pressure. You’ll be tasked with finishing ongoing projects and achieving deadlines before the year ends. Embrace change and new strategies; your innovativeness might be just what’s needed to catapult the team towards success.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Month:

This month demands judicious handling of financial resources. Avoid impulsive expenditures, even though Jupiter’s bounty might tempt you to loosen purse strings for that fancy gadget or designer apparel. Try channeling this expansive energy into long term financial planning. Investments made this month could see substantial growth in the coming year.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Month:

Despite being caught up in the year-end hustle, do not neglect your health, dear archers. Focus on maintaining balance, avoiding excesses in festive indulgence. Meditative exercises, nutritious diet and plenty of rest can keep your vitality intact. After all, a healthy mind resides in a healthy body.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

