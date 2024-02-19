 SagittariusDaily Horoscope Today, February 19, 2024 predicts ruckus in love life | Astrology - Hindustan Times
ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 19, 2024 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for February 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. You are good in terms of both wealth and health.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, stay focused today

Despite minor love-related issues the relationship will be intact. Official challenges will not impact morale. Financially you are good and your health is fine.

Be sincere in love and the partner will shower affection unconditionally. Despite the challenges at work, you will deliver optimum results. You are good in terms of both wealth and health.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

You may experience an unexpected ruckus in the love affair. However, it is crucial to settle this trouble before things go beyond our control. Those who are in a new relationship require time to settle down and must spend more time together. Surprise the lover with gifts or plan a romantic dinner where you may also introduce the partner to the family. Some married relationships will be on the rocks today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Take the initiative at the office at crucial hours and this may help you be in the good nook of the management. Sagittarius who has interviews scheduled for today can be confident about the results. Some jobs will require extra efforts and both healthcare and hospitality professionals will see new jobs abroad. IT professionals, architects, interior designers, mechanics, and salespersons will visit the client's office. Those who are into trade and business may face troubles from authorities which need to be resolved today.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

You are financially good but it is wise to have control over the expenditure. Do not overspend, especially on luxury products. However, you may go ahead with the plan to renovate the home or buy electronic devices. Today is also good to purchase office furniture. You will clear all pending dues while entrepreneurs will raise funds through promoters. You should also find a way to repay the bank loan today.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Your health is intact. Some Sagittarius natives will get relief from pain or viral infections. Students may develop bruises while playing. Females working in the kitchen should be careful about minor cuts and burns. Seniors may have a burning sensation and should consult a doctor. You should also quit alcohol for a healthy life.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

