Saturn’s Backward Transit to Capricorn: Step back, introspect and brace yourself

Saturn, the planet of action and outcomes, will return to Capricorn in retrograde motion on July 12, 2022. Saturn became retrograde in Aquarius on June 5 and will revert back to its old sign, Capricorn, on July 12. The planet will be retrograde for a total of 141 days before turning direct on October 23, 2022. Saturn will finally transit in Aquarius on January 17, 2023.

In astrology, a retrograde planet is considered to be extremely important. A planet's chestha bal (motion strength) increases as it goes retrograde, making us strive harder and make even more effort in the areas where it has an effect on our horoscope. This is done in an attempt to get us to think carefully about the people and things connected to the specific house that the planet is influencing.

Saturn, the astrological planet of regulations, limitations, and commitments, spins back for nearly four and a half months each year. Saturn's retrograde is a longer-lasting transit, giving us more time to align with its energy and learn long-lasting lessons from its trials. All signs of the zodiac should assess their personal limits at this time and think about any obstacles they are currently facing. The next three months or so should be used to refocus on laying a strong foundation for your goals and accepting any obligations that you may have been avoiding because Saturn wants us to take things slow and step them up.

We now have one final opportunity to analyse and re-evaluate the ideas that have been revealed to us during Saturn's two-and-a-half-year reign in Capricorn, the sign of order and stability. We now have another chance to internalise its lessons and promote our long-term development. Let's take a look at what each zodiac sign needs to focus on during this Saturn retrograde.

Aries: Focus on developing your own professional authority and being even more confident in your abilities. When it comes to advancing your profession, you may experience some setbacks or delays, but the lessons you gain along the way will be worth it in the long run.

Taurus: Try to make sense of the profound spiritual experiences that you've learned in the face of unpleasant realities and dogmatic mindsets. A new set of rules is being developed for you, and you're discovering what works and what doesn't work for you. Plenty of fresh experiences are on the horizon.

Gemini: Your spirit is valuable and should not be shared with just anybody. It's important to cultivate strong bonds of trust and closeness with the people that have the most value for you, so that you feel free to be who you really are with them.

Cancer: Learn to resolve some of the more difficult issues that are at the heart of your relationships. You're developing stronger boundaries, assertiveness, and accountability for your behaviours, all of which will improve you both as a person and as a partner.

Leo: You've been under pressure to change your job habits, daily schedule, and health routines. Use this time to evaluate which of your everyday routines are working and which parts still require improvement. It involves striking a balance between efficiency and self-care.

Virgo: Rethink how you pursue pleasure and use your creative force. Now is an excellent time to work on getting beyond obstacles and look for more enduring sources of motivation. Decide what brings you joy, and quit squandering your free time on activities that make you feel drained.

Libra: This is an opportunity to reflect on the emotional duties you've taken on lately and make sure you're taking care of everything in your private life that needs to be taken care of. Prioritise enhancing your family life so that you can expand from there.

Scorpio: Saturn's constrictive influence is guiding you to find fresh means of self-expression. Don't be scared to challenge yourself to think critically about your own beliefs and to be more selective in your speech. More often than not, observing leads to more understanding than talking continuously.

Sagittarius: This is a fantastic opportunity to review your own spending and saving practices and understand how you wish to use your resources. Concentrate on making long-term investments, and make sure that your decisions are based on future security and high self-worth.

Capricorn: It's time to fully accept your obligations now that the difficult part of the process is through. Put aside your worries and embrace a stronger, more capable version of yourself right now. You're developing and shining, and very soon you'll grow into a better version of yourself.

Aquarius: It's time to explore your own cognition and learn to fully trust your instinct if you've been feeling off lately. You have the power to transform your agony and loneliness into strength. Once you do, you'll understand that nobody can rob you of your authority.

Pisces: The time has come to solidify and assess the limits you have set up in your social relationships. Doing so will help you identify any areas where you could relax or tighten things up. Being selective in your connections is beneficial as long as you are aware of your own guidelines.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

